IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,121. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

In other IsoRay news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $81,900.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IsoRay from $0.70 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

