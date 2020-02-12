Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ISR stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.45 ($58.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,573 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Isra Vision has a 1 year low of €26.80 ($31.16) and a 1 year high of €45.90 ($53.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

