J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 10,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

