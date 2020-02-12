Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

