James M. Furey II Sells 1,320 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

