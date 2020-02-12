James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,600 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 978,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 90,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,286. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.