Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,023 Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Polarityte worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Polarityte by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Polarityte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Polarityte Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,729 shares of company stock worth $335,193 over the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

