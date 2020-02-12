JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $0.91.

JB Hi-Fi stock traded down A$0.38 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$42.57 ($30.19). The stock had a trading volume of 831,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,063. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of A$21.24 ($15.06) and a 1 year high of A$46.09 ($32.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$35.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

