Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ESLOY opened at $75.62 on Monday. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

