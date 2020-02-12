Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.51

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 74334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

