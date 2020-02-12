Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.20.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

