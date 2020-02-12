Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

ETR:JEN traded up €1.42 ($1.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €27.28 ($31.72). 286,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

