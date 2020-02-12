JinkoSolar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,090% compared to the average volume of 397 call options.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 2,259,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.