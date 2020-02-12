Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $86,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Shares of JLL opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

