Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.28 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on Kadant and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.27.

KAI traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. 65,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $782,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,972 shares of company stock worth $6,630,559 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

