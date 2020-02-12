Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) Shares Up 2.1%

Kalium Lakes Ltd (ASX:KLL) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.50 ($0.35), 184,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.49 ($0.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.51.

In other news, insider Malcolm Randall 938,203 shares of Kalium Lakes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th.

Kalium Lakes Limited operate as an exploration and development company in Western Australia. It focuses on the development of the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which includes 15 granted exploration licenses and a miscellaneous license that covers an area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers located at the eastern margin of the East Pilbara Region.

