Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.48

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.09. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

