Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 70,903 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 3.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $182,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 903,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.