Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017,244 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 8.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $474,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. 19,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $77.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

