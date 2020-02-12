Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $44.95 Million Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares during the period. Atlantica Yield accounts for about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $44,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 856,324 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 317,978 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $7,939,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $4,802,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 2,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

