Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056,600 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 190,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALTM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 181,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Altus Midstream Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.