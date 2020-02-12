KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,652. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

