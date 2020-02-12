Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 2.4% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 720,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,608. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

