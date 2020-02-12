Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 5,449 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
