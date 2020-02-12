Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 5,449 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

