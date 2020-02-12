KeyCorp Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$88.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$80.41 and a 1 year high of C$105.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.