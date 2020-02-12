KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 193,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

