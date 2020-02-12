Keystone Financial Group Buys 384 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 4,782,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

