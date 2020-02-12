Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 25,059 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,324 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

