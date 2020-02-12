Keystone Financial Group Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. 24,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

