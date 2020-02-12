Keystone Financial Group Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,271. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

