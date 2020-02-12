Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,893 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

TOTL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 11,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

