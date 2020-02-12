Keystone Financial Group Sells 329 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

ABBV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.