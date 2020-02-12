Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,735 ($22.82) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.89), approximately 10,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,752.50 ($23.05).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,736.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of $233.66 million and a P/E ratio of 138.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Keystone Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

