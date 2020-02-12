Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.70. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,727,204 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.18.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.