Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 348,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

