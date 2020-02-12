Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 808126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 222.75 and a beta of 1.05.
About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.
