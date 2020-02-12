Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 808126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 222.75 and a beta of 1.05.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

