Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,093. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

