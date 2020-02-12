Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LADR opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Several analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

