Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

LAKE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 332,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

