Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,876 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.