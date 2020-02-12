Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $446,000.

ARKW stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

