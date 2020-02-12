Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Surevest Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

