Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Surevest Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit