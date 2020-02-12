Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit