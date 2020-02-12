Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

