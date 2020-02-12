Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 983 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

