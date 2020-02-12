Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

