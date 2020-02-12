Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

