Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $157,083.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

