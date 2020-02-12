Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 265,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 101,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,921. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.