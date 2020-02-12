Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,547 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up approximately 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.99% of Duke Realty worth $126,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 975,177 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after purchasing an additional 537,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. 46,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

