Laurentian Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

